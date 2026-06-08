Post Siddaramaiah era, Kurubas seek stronger political share in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The recent power transition in the Karnataka government has ignited a debate within the influential Kuruba community, with leaders and activists urging former CM Siddaramaiah to leverage his influence to secure greater representation for the group in ministerial and legislative roles.
Community voices describe Siddaramaiah’s exit as chief minister as the end of a significant political era, highlighting what they call the inadequate empowerment of Kuruba leaders beyond the former CM himself. They argue that the time has come to build a broader second-rung leadership capable of wielding statewide influence.
Senior community figures have put forward specific demands. They are pushing for Haveri MLA Basavaraj Shivannavar, a former minister, to be considered for a senior cabinet position, including the deputy chief minister’s post. There are also calls for ministerial berths for Hosadurga MLA B G Govindappa and Koppal MLA Raghavendra Hitnal.
Shivannavar said, “We need to have more representation for the community from among those elected from North Karnataka.”
The Kurubas, classified as a most backward community, are seen as a pivotal force among Karnataka’s backward castes, who collectively constitute around 56 per cent of the state’s population. Political observers note that the community is considered a ‘hiri anna or elder brother of the backwards’ and its voting preferences often influence other backward groups, amplifying their electoral significance.
Despite Siddaramaiah’s long and successful tenure at the helm of state politics, several Kuruba leaders express concern over the lack of a robust second line of leadership ready to occupy the state’s highest offices.
They point out that while leaders such as Hebbal MLA Byrathi Suresh and MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah have risen in prominence, many grassroots activists do not yet view them as broad representatives of Kuruba aspirations because they are called ‘Rathna Kambali’ (elite Kurubas) not ‘Kari Kambali’ (poor Kurubas).
Former minister Adagur H Vishwanath, a Kuruba who served under former CM S M Krishna, reportedly voiced worries about a potential leadership vacuum. According to community members, Vishwanath believes it could take decades for Kurubas to produce another mass leader with the statewide appeal that Siddaramaiah commands.
Community leaders maintain that the Kurubas -- one of Karnataka’s largest backward-class groups -- deserve a share of legislative and executive positions that matches their demographic and political weight.
Political analyst Sandeep Shastri said, “Given the fact that every Congress legislator sees himself/herself as a potential minister, each one has to find creative ways to justify their inclusion. Caste identity becomes an easy lever.
The irony is that ministerships are seen as forms of political accommodation with very little focus on administrative capacity, leadership and governance. We also need to rethink whether including individuals to provide representation to a caste group can truly help their social group. Just and equitable growth for social groups is not necessarily a byproduct of having individuals from that social group as ministers.’’