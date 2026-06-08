Post Siddaramaiah era, Kurubas seek stronger political share in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The recent power transition in the Karnataka government has ignited a debate within the influential Kuruba community, with leaders and activists urging former CM Siddaramaiah to leverage his influence to secure greater representation for the group in ministerial and legislative roles.

Community voices describe Siddaramaiah’s exit as chief minister as the end of a significant political era, highlighting what they call the inadequate empowerment of Kuruba leaders beyond the former CM himself. They argue that the time has come to build a broader second-rung leadership capable of wielding statewide influence.

Senior community figures have put forward specific demands. They are pushing for Haveri MLA Basavaraj Shivannavar, a former minister, to be considered for a senior cabinet position, including the deputy chief minister’s post. There are also calls for ministerial berths for Hosadurga MLA B G Govindappa and Koppal MLA Raghavendra Hitnal.

Shivannavar said, “We need to have more representation for the community from among those elected from North Karnataka.”

The Kurubas, classified as a most backward community, are seen as a pivotal force among Karnataka’s backward castes, who collectively constitute around 56 per cent of the state’s population. Political observers note that the community is considered a ‘hiri anna or elder brother of the backwards’ and its voting preferences often influence other backward groups, amplifying their electoral significance.