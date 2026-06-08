Red alert for coastal, Malnad districts as monsoon moves into Karnataka

BENGALURU: Widespread rainfall is likely across Karnataka over the week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert in coastal and parts of South and North interior districts as the southwest monsoon advances further across the region.

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have been placed under red alert on Monday and Tuesday, while Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada will also come under red alert on Tuesday and Wednesday. And the monsoon advances, Belagavi, Dharwad and Haveri are also on red alert on Wednesday.

According to the IMD, conditions are favourable for the monsoon to cover more parts of Karnataka within the next two to three days. Upper air cyclonic circulation over east-central Arabian Sea and east-west trough extending across Coastal Karnataka are expected to enhance rainfall activity across the state.

The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada are likely to receive the heaviest rainfall. IMD has forecast extremely heavy rain in parts of coastal Karnataka from Monday to Wednesday, with heavy to very heavy rain expected to continue until June 13. Winds of 30-40 kmph are also likely along the coast.