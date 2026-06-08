Red alert for coastal, Malnad districts as monsoon moves into Karnataka

BENGALURU: Widespread rainfall is likely across Karnataka over the week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert in coastal and parts of South and North interior districts as the southwest monsoon advances further across the region.
Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have been placed under red alert on Monday and Tuesday, while Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada will also come under red alert on Tuesday and Wednesday. And the monsoon advances, Belagavi, Dharwad and Haveri are also on red alert on Wednesday.
According to the IMD, conditions are favourable for the monsoon to cover more parts of Karnataka within the next two to three days. Upper air cyclonic circulation over east-central Arabian Sea and east-west trough extending across Coastal Karnataka are expected to enhance rainfall activity across the state.
The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada are likely to receive the heaviest rainfall. IMD has forecast extremely heavy rain in parts of coastal Karnataka from Monday to Wednesday, with heavy to very heavy rain expected to continue until June 13. Winds of 30-40 kmph are also likely along the coast.
In South Interior Karnataka, districts including Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and Kodagu are expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall between Monday and Thursday. Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara, Hassan and Tumakuru are likely to come under light to moderate rain, accompanied by gusty winds during most days of the week.
North Interior Karnataka will also see active weather conditions. Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag and Raichur districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall, while thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are forecast between Monday and Wednesday.
Extremely heavy rain is likely in parts of Belagavi, Dharwad and Haveri on Wednesday. IMD has not issued any temperature warning, with maximum temperatures expected to remain largely unchanged over the next five days.
For Bengaluru, cloudy skies, light to moderate rain and winds of 30-40 kmph are expected until Monday, while day temperatures are likely to remain around 30°C, and minimum temperatures may hover near 21°C.
Authorities have advised residents in vulnerable areas, especially along the coast and in hilly districts, to remain alert for waterlogging, localized flooding and disruptions caused by heavy rain and strong winds.
Tree fall near Lok Bhavan hits traffic
BENGALURU: Traffic came to a standstill in the heart of the city on Sunday after a massive tree came crashing down on Ali Asker Cross Road, the vital stretch connecting Raj Bhavan Road to Infantry Road.
The incident caused severe traffic congestion and unusual rush near Raj Bhavan for about two hours on Sunday evening. The tree also damaged the compound wall of the Old LRDE (Electronics and Radar Development Establishment) building, which currently houses urban planning and development authorities.
The tree stretched from one side of the road to the other, leaving no space for vehicles to pass. “Some passersby sustained minor bruises, but no one suffered serious injuries,” police sources said.
DCP Traffic Anup Shetty told TNIE that traffic was immediately diverted through connecting roads. Joint Commissioner of Traffic Karthik Reddy issued an advisory urging motorists to avoid the affected stretch.
Bansy Kalappa