41-year-old woman drugged, gang raped by 10 men in Karnataka's Basavapattna

DAVANAGERE: A 41-year-old woman was gang raped by ten people in the Basavapattna police station limits on June 3. According to the police, the woman had a quarrel with her husband and was on her way to her parents' home when the incident occurred.

She was forcibly inebriated with alcohol by the accused and taken to an isolated area where she was gang raped. The accused also videographed the incident and later deleted it.

The Basavapattna police immediately swung into action on receiving the complaint and arrested the accused, and are currently investigating the matter.

Superintendent of Police Shekhar HT told TNIE, "The incident came to light when videos and photos taken during the incident went viral on social media. and a rape case has been registered at Basavapatna police station."

"The incident came to light when videos and photos taken during the incident went viral on social media. All the accused have been arrested and are being interrogated," he added.