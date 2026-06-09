Do not say no to cashless treatment: Minister UT Khader to hospsitals

MANGALURU: Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader on Monday expressed concern over complaints against private hospitals allegedly denying full cashless treatment to beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme. He warned that strict action would be initiated against Arogya Mitras if eligible patients were forced to make out-of-pocket payments.

Khader said that the government was examining a proposal to extend Ayushman Bharat benefits even to patients opting for special wards, requiring them to pay only the additional charges associated with such facilities. He further cautioned doctors and hospital authorities against delays in approving insurance claims, stating that unnecessary delays would not be tolerated.

Earlier, Khader directed senior health officials and PHC doctors to maintain punctuality and ensure patients are treated with compassion and courtesy. He also asked the District Health Officer (DHO) to explore the feasibility of a centralised monitoring system that would enable oversight of PHCs through CCTV connectivity from the DHO’s office.

Officials also brought to the minister’s attention several operational challenges, including shortages of ambulances, ambulance drivers, and ASHA workers, many of whose positions remain vacant following retirements. One official pointed out that critically ill and ICU patients often face difficulties in availing Ayushman Bharat benefits because of the mandatory face-authentication.

‘Will consider higher pay, job security for rural PHC docs’

In a bid to tackle the persistent shortage of doctors in rural healthcare centres, Khader said the State Government will look into the demands of enhanced salaries for contractual doctors serving in tribal, hilly and remote areas and regularising their services after three years of continuous service.