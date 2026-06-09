Karnataka man cheated of Rs 2 crore ends life with poisoned beer

BENGALURU: A 58-year-old man was found dead in Jakkalamadagu forest area in Doddaballapur taluk. Police found a bottle of poison and a beer tin next to the body. Police suspect the person must have drank beer laced with poison and ended his life.

Preliminary investigations said that four persons, including a couple, owed the victim around Rs 2 crore. They refused to return his money and started threatening him, following which the victim is said to have taken his life.

The deceased, B Lakshminarayana, was a resident of Andiganala village in Sidlaghatta, Chikkaballapura. The body was found in the forest area in Tubagere in Doddaballapura taluk, at 8 am on Friday. Lakshminarayana’s 27-year-old son L Mohanthi filed a complaint against Rajkumar, Raju Gowda, Venkataramanappa and his wife Jayasudha.

“The victim is said to have sold one acre of land six months ago to Rajkumar, one of the accused, for Rs 2.4crore. The latter had given an advance of Rs 1.4crore before registration. In December 2025, the property was registered in the name of Rajkumar, but delayed paying the remaining Rs 1crore. Rajkumar and Gowda are alleged to have threatened and harassed the victim,” said the complaint.

Venkataramanappa, a priest in a temple in Chikkaballapura, and his wife Jayasudha had taken around Rs 1crore from the victim. When Lakshminarayana asked for his money, Venkataramanappa is alleged to have threatened the victim, saying he would file a false case that he had misbehaved with his wife.

“The victim did not answer calls after he left home on Thursday. Notices will be served to the accused seeking their explanations,” said an officer. Doddaballapura Rural police registered a case of abetment of suicide.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on helpline 104 or Tele MANAS 14416)