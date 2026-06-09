Karnataka to crack down on underage drinking

BENGALURU: Home Minister Priyank Kharge has directed senior police officials to issue notices to all pubs, breweries, bars, clubs, lounges, restaurants and other establishments serving liquor, instructing them to strictly prevent entry and service of alcohol to underage persons.

The minister has instructed the police to treat underage drinking not merely as a licensing violation, but as a youth-safety and public-health concern.

“Children and youth must be protected from alcohol and substance abuse. Commercial establishments cannot place profit above the safety and future of our youth. The rule is simple: No ID, no entry. Any establishment abetting underage drinking will face severe action,” Kharge said. "No person shall be allowed entry into pubs, breweries, bars, clubs or liquor-serving establishments without valid age proof.

Establishments must verify government-issued identification before permitting entry or serving alcohol. Any establishment found serving liquor to underage persons or abetting underage drinking will be dealt with severely under applicable law.

Owners, managers, licence-holders and event organisers will be held responsible for violations within their premises. Ensure entrance CCTV is functional and preserved for a minimum defined period to verify compliance during investigation. Police will also coordinate with educational institutions, parents, resident welfare associations and citizen groups to prevent minors from being exposed to alcohol, tobacco and narcotics," the minister said.