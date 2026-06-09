Mysuru police seizes 280kg of ganja worth Rs 1.4 crore, arrests four

MYSURU: In a major anti-narcotics operation, the City Crime Branch (CCB) police seized 280 kg of ganja (marijuana) valued at approximately Rs 1.4 crore during the early hours of Monday. It is the largest ganja haul in recent years, surpassing last year’s seizure of 154 kg. City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said on Monday that four persons – Mohammad Zubair, Mudasir Ahmed, Abubbakar Siddique and Syed Mazar, all aged between 30 and 40 years – have been arrested in connection with the case.

Acting on a tipoff, CCB teams set up a checkpoint on the Mysuru-Malavalli Road near Hasiru Goodu Nursery at Green County Layout, within the limits of the Alanahalli police station.

Around 3.30 am, officers began inspecting goods vehicles passing through the area. While nothing suspicious was found in the first eight vehicles checked, the ninth one roused their curiosity as it was being escorted by a car. The accused had concealed ganja packed in gunny bags beneath coconut saplings loaded in the truck.

The police recovered 134 bundles of ganja, each containing around 15 smaller packets weighing between 3 kg and 5 kg. Latkar said the consignment originated in Odisha and was being transported to Kerala and other destinations through Mysuru.