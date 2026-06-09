Two years on, Karnataka govt's K-Shore project yet to take off

BENGALURU: The state government’s ambitious Karnataka – Strengthening Coastal Resilience and the Economy (K-Shore) project, which was announced in 2024, is yet to take off. Officials in the departments of forests, environment and ecology admitted to the delays in the execution of the project.

“The project’s execution has been delayed. Before implementation, it is important to get everyone onboard, which is taking time. The government approvals also take a long time,” said a senior environment and ecology department official, not wanting to be named.

While clearing the project, the World Bank, which has funded Rs 840 crore for its execution, made a condition before the state government to show that 30% of the annual outlay of the work is ready for immediate implementation, and that it is approved by the department of economic affairs.

Experts working closely with the government said there was no need to announce this project. “There are already many rules and orders issued in the past, such as fisheries department order to take back nets, solid waste management rules of 2016, extended producer responsibility rules, water treatment rules and Swachch Bharat Abhiyaan. The project has been announced before any of these were implemented,” said an NGT expert.

For the effective execution of the project, thorough coordination among all government departments is required. Furthermore, the state government has also partnered with the ministry of environment, forests and ecology and Tamil Nadu government for the project’s implementation.