Congress steps up attack on RSS, Hariprasad backs Priyank Kharge's registration demand

Karnataka Congress President BK Hariprasad on Wednesday backed state Home Minister Priyank Kharge's call for the RSS to keep its registration documents ready for registration.

Kharge, Hariprasad said, was acting well within his constitutional rights.

"Priyank Kharge is part of the government. He is the Minister holding the Home department charge, and he has all the rights within the constitution, what he has said, I endorse it," Hariprasad said in response to a question about Kharge's statement asking the RSS to keep their registration documents ready.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Hariprasad said, "The RSS calls itself a patriotic and cultural organisation, hence it must be registered...if they don't, it is for the Home Minister to decide what action to take."

Taking a jibe at the BJP, Kharge had recently asked the saffron party to tell its "political superiors" -- the RSS -- to keep their registration documents ready.

Kharge referred to the RSS as a 'Body of Individuals', as he accused the Sangh and BJP of "abusing and threatening him", citing a social media post by an individual.

In November 2025, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, in a veiled response to Congress leaders criticising the Sangh for operating without registration, said the organisation is recognised as a body of individuals.

According to him, the IT department and courts have termed RSS as a body of individuals and the organisation was exempted from income tax.

Kharge has earlier repeatedly pointed out that the RSS is an unregistered organisation, accusing it of indulging in "money laundering" and questioning its source of income.

(With inputs from PTI)