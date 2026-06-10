Congress trying to create rift in NDA, shedding crocodile tears: Minister HD Kumaraswamy

MANDYA: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday accused Congress leaders of shedding “crocodile tears” for former Prime Minister and JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda over the issue of Rajya Sabha nominations, asserting that the BJP had not denied him a ticket and that Congress was attempting to create a rift between the two NDA partners.
Speaking to reporters after inaugurating school classrooms funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives at Taggahalli village in Mandya district’s Srirangapatna Assembly constituency, Kumaraswamy strongly criticised the Congress for what he described as a politically motivated campaign.
“Congress leaders are unnecessarily raising the Rajya Sabha ticket issue. They have no genuine concern for Deve Gowda. Their attempt to create a divide in the BJP-JDS alliance will fail,” Kumaraswamy said, clarifying that Gowda had not even applied for a Rajya Sabha renomination.
Accusing the Congress of using Gowda’s name to divert attention from its own shortcomings, Kumaraswamy said that the former PM was a fighter who had never been driven by a desire for power. “When his self-respect was hurt, he walked away from the PM’s post. He is not someone who is greedy for positions,” Kumaraswamy said.
Referring to Congress leaders’ claims about supporting Gowda’s unopposed election to the Rajya Sabha in the past, Kumaraswamy said the circumstances at the time were different.
“No party had sufficient numbers to field a winning candidate against Deve Gowda. Our party had the numbers required, and that is how he was elected. He did not enter the Rajya Sabha because of Congress support,” Kumaraswamy said.
On political developments in Karnataka, Kumaraswamy said the JDS would wait for the next two months and observe the actions of Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. He, however, declined to comment on remarks made by a former minister who had claimed that there was “deep silence” in Gowda’s residence amid speculation about Shivakumar becoming the CM.
Responding to reports that former minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan had been in touch with him, Kumaraswamy dismissed the claims and clarified that he had not been in contact with any Congress leaders.
Reacting to Shivakumar’s recent statement that he would visit Kumaraswamy’s residence to seek his advice, the Union Minister said, “What advice should I give him? What advice will he come and ask me for? I know everything. There is a saying by our elders - ‘Ati Vinayam Doorta Lakshanam’ (excessive humility is a sign of cunning). That saying keeps coming to my mind.”
On the possibility of JDS fielding a candidate in the Legislative Council elections, Kumaraswamy said both JDS and Congress required two additional votes. “There is no game plan. We will seek support from Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who has been expelled from the BJP. We will make our efforts. Congress has financial strength. Let us see what happens,” he said.
On rise in fuel and gas prices, Kumaraswamy attributed the increase to global conditions triggered by ongoing conflicts. “This is not happening only in India. Many countries across the world are facing a similar situation,” he said.
He also accused Congress of politicising every issue.
“In Karnataka itself, the Congress government has continuously increased prices over the past three-and-a-half years,” he added.