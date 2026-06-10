Congress trying to create rift in NDA, shedding crocodile tears: Minister HD Kumaraswamy

MANDYA: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday accused Congress leaders of shedding “crocodile tears” for former Prime Minister and JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda over the issue of Rajya Sabha nominations, asserting that the BJP had not denied him a ticket and that Congress was attempting to create a rift between the two NDA partners.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating school classrooms funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives at Taggahalli village in Mandya district’s Srirangapatna Assembly constituency, Kumaraswamy strongly criticised the Congress for what he described as a politically motivated campaign.

“Congress leaders are unnecessarily raising the Rajya Sabha ticket issue. They have no genuine concern for Deve Gowda. Their attempt to create a divide in the BJP-JDS alliance will fail,” Kumaraswamy said, clarifying that Gowda had not even applied for a Rajya Sabha renomination.

Accusing the Congress of using Gowda’s name to divert attention from its own shortcomings, Kumaraswamy said that the former PM was a fighter who had never been driven by a desire for power. “When his self-respect was hurt, he walked away from the PM’s post. He is not someone who is greedy for positions,” Kumaraswamy said.

Referring to Congress leaders’ claims about supporting Gowda’s unopposed election to the Rajya Sabha in the past, Kumaraswamy said the circumstances at the time were different.

“No party had sufficient numbers to field a winning candidate against Deve Gowda. Our party had the numbers required, and that is how he was elected. He did not enter the Rajya Sabha because of Congress support,” Kumaraswamy said.