Defaulters’ sentence in cheque bounce cases should not exceed 6 months: Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday held that the statutory ceiling under Section 65 of IPC (now Section 8 of BNS) unequivocally mandates that imprisonment in default of the payment of fine in cheque bounce cases cannot exceed one-fourth of the maximum substantive sentence of two years prescribed for the offence. Thus, in prosecutions under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, where the maximum substantive punishment extends to two years, the default sentence cannot travel beyond six months, the court added.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while directing the prison authorities to release the petitioner, a resident of Bellandur in the city. “In the light of the petitioner’s demonstrated financial incapacity to satisfy the enormous fine amounts imposed upon him, the acute hardship and destitution suffered by his family during his prolonged incarceration and the principles so luminously enunciated by the Apex Court and the high courts of Delhi and Bombay in the quoted judgments in this order, this court is of the considered view that the petitioner has made out a compelling case for grant of relief,” the court observed.

The petitioner has suffered convictions in three separate prosecutions and, upon failure to satisfy the fine amounts imposed therein, has been directed by the trial court to undergo default imprisonment of three months in each case.

The petitioner, who has already suffered incarceration for a cumulative period of six months in two of the cases, approached the high court, seeking enlargement from judicial custody, contending that the continued incarceration transgresses the statutory limitations engrafted under criminal jurisprudence.