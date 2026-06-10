HIV cases among gays in Karnataka rise from 166 to 412

BENGALURU: The number of HIV-positive cases among men who have sex with men (MSM) in Karnataka has increased from 166 in 2023-24 to 412 in 2025-26, according to data from the Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society (KSAPS). The figures show a steady rise over the three years, with cases increasing to 362 in 2024-25 before reaching 412 in 2025-26.

Data from KSAPS also shows that the number of MSM individuals registered under targeted Intervention Programmes (IP) increased from 44,581 in 2023-24 to 62,664 in 2024-25 and 66,606 in 2025-26. The highest number of registered individuals was in the 26-35 age group, followed by those aged 18-25 years. An IP for MSM refers to targeted public health initiatives aimed at preventing the spread of HIV and other STIs.

“Among the MSM population, lack of awareness and misinformation about HIV and sexual health continue to be major concerns. Many individuals engage in sexual activity without knowing safe sex practices and the importance of regular HIV testing. With the increasing use of dating applications, people are able to connect easily. There is a need for sustained education and outreach to ensure that individuals have access to accurate information and preventive services,” said Padma Basavanthappa, Project Director, KSAPS. She added that the state records around 12,000 to 13,000 HIV-positive cases annually across all categories, including MSM.