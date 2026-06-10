HIV cases among gays in Karnataka rise from 166 to 412

BENGALURU: The number of HIV-positive cases among men who have sex with men (MSM) in Karnataka has increased from 166 in 2023-24 to 412 in 2025-26, according to data from the Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society (KSAPS). The figures show a steady rise over the three years, with cases increasing to 362 in 2024-25 before reaching 412 in 2025-26.
Data from KSAPS also shows that the number of MSM individuals registered under targeted Intervention Programmes (IP) increased from 44,581 in 2023-24 to 62,664 in 2024-25 and 66,606 in 2025-26. The highest number of registered individuals was in the 26-35 age group, followed by those aged 18-25 years. An IP for MSM refers to targeted public health initiatives aimed at preventing the spread of HIV and other STIs.
“Among the MSM population, lack of awareness and misinformation about HIV and sexual health continue to be major concerns. Many individuals engage in sexual activity without knowing safe sex practices and the importance of regular HIV testing. With the increasing use of dating applications, people are able to connect easily. There is a need for sustained education and outreach to ensure that individuals have access to accurate information and preventive services,” said Padma Basavanthappa, Project Director, KSAPS. She added that the state records around 12,000 to 13,000 HIV-positive cases annually across all categories, including MSM.
NGOs working with key populations, including MSM, transgender people, female sex workers, migrants and truckers, play a crucial role in HIV prevention efforts. “The NGOs are given a target of increasing their numbers by 25% each year,” Basavanthappa said.
“The individuals are given condoms, they are guided on how to have safe sex, their health check-ups are done, and they are linked to social security schemes,” she stressed.
Manohar Elavarthi, State Committee Member of the Movement for Gender and Sexual Pluralism, said HIV awareness initiatives need to adapt to changing patterns of communication among young people. “Instead of blaming youths, the government must find effective ways to reach them on the digital platforms that they use every day,” he said.
Hanumantha Rayappa, deputy director of Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTC), said many people with HIV remain unaware of their infection due to the absence of early symptoms. He encouraged the use of the Break Free App and free HIV testing at ICTCs in Karnataka, with free Antiretroviral Therapy services at government hospitals.