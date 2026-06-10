‘Miffed’ Krishna Byre Gowda in Delhi, to meet Congress top brass

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda is in New Delhi to meet Congress high command leaders amid reports that he is miffed over his portfolio. According to informed sources, Gowda is unhappy as key agencies such as the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) and Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) still remain under Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s control.

Gowda is currently in the national capital with a few Congress legislators who aspire to become ministers when Shivakumar expands his cabinet. They are awaiting appointments with senior party leaders to discuss their concerns and political aspirations.

This development comes days after Shivakumar took oath as the CM along with 13 ministers.

Earlier, BTM Layout MLA Ramalinga Reddy (Major and Medium Irrigation) and Devanahalli MLA KH Muniyappa (Food and Civil Supplies) had expressed displeasure over the portfolios allotted to them.

According to Congress sources, Gowda plans to meet the Congress high command leaders and seek the revenue portfolio, which he held in the previous Siddaramaiah cabinet.

The Revenue Department is currently headed by Deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara.

Gowda is said to be unwilling to continue with the Bengaluru Development portfolio unless BDA and BMRDA are brought under his charge.

Gowda is accompanied in Delhi by Congress MLAs Rizwan Arshad, Srinivas Mane and TB Jayachandra, who are lobbying for ministerial berths. Jayachandra has been appointed as the Special Representative for Karnataka in Delhi, a post that he had when Siddaramaiah was the CM.