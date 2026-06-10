Mysuru brothers enter US ice hockey team

MYSURU: Two brothers with family roots in Mysuru have made their mark in American ice hockey after earning selection to competitive teams of the Frisco Hockey Association based in Texas. Mayon Machaiah Merianda (15) and his younger brother Krish Machaiah Merianda have secured a place in the team for the summer 2026 season.

The achievement has brought pride to their relatives, friends and well-wishers in Karnataka, where ice hockey remains a relatively uncommon sport. Through years of dedication, training and competitive participation, the two brothers have steadily progressed in one of North America’s most demanding team sports.

Mayon, a Grade 10 student at Independence High School, Frisco, earned promotion to the Varsity squad following his performances in previous seasons. Krish, who recently completed Grade 8 at Nelson Middle School, secured his place in the Junior Varsity team after consistent performances at the developmental level.

The duo belongs to the Meriyanda family of Kodagu, with their ancestral roots tracing back to the historic Meriyanda Ain Mane. Their family also shares a longstanding association with Mysuru, where their grandmother Sharada Thimmayya resides. Despite growing up in the US, Mayon and Krish continue to maintain close ties with Karnataka through regular visits to Mysuru and Kodagu.