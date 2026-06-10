Railway projects in Tumakuru, Bengaluru must stay on schedule: Somanna tells officials

BENGALURU: Minister of State for Railways V Somanna on Tuesday reviewed the progress in the implementation of several rail infrastructure projects in Bengaluru and Tumakuru and directed the officials to ensure that work on them is completed on time.

At a meeting with officials of South Western Railway, the minister assessed the status of Road Over Bridges (ROBs), Road Under Bridges (RUBs), Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) and new railway line projects in Bengaluru and Mysuru divisions.

The officials informed the minister that 32 ROB and RUB projects are being implemented in Tumakuru Lok Sabha constituency to improve connectivity. Work on bridges at Panditanahalli, Maidala, Baddihalli, Batavadi, Heggere, Mallasandra, Benchegere, Nittur-Mysuru, Nandihalli Gate and crossings at BH Road corridor is in various stages of completion.

Somanna instructed the officials to complete work on these projects during 2026-27 itself.

The minister also reviewed the progress in the implementation of the 191-km Tumakuru-Chitradurga-Davangere railway project estimated at Rs 1,801 crore.

The officials informed him that over 92% of land acquisition has been completed and the Urukere-Thimmarajanahalli section is ready for commissioning after CRS inspection. The project is expected to be completed by February 2028.

On the Rs 2,496-crore Tumakuru-Rayadurg railway project, the officials said 83 km of this line has been commissioned. Land acquisition has almost touched 97%. The Pavagada-Dodda Halli section is ready for inauguration.