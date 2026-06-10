Temple runs & rituals: Congress supporters go extra mile for their netas in Karnataka

GADAG: The trend of temple runs, deedu namaskara, urulu s eve, and various rituals are on the rise in Gadag and Koppal districts for bagging ministerial berths.

Congress workers are trying hard to attract the attention of Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to land ministerial berths to their MLAs.

Ron MLA GS Patil’s followers recently performed ‘deedu namaskara’ for more than one km in Gadag town. HK Patil’s followers are also busy in temple runs and worship.

HK Patil’s followers have been protesting for ignoring the MLA in the first phase of cabinet formation. The want Patil to be inducted into the cabinet, saying the senior leader has handled many important state and national level responsibilities in the party and many ministries.

GS Patil has won four times from Ron Assembly constituency. His supporters have been demanding a cabinet post for more than one decade.

This time, hundreds of Congress workers held a rally from Gadag’s Bhumareddy circle to Veereshwar Punyashram and many supporters performed deedu namaskara, urulu seve and others during the rally.

In Koppal, supporters of MLA Raghavendra Hitnal and former minister Shivraj Tangadagi are visiting various temples and performing worship. Followers of former ministers are demanding ministerial berths. The followers of other MLAs say that it is time their leaders given a chance to run ministries.

The protesters say there are no ministers from the undivided Dharwad district in the present cabinet.

Now North Karnataka MLAs are waiting for the second phase announcement and are hoping to see their names in the list.