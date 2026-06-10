Youth Congress leader, aide held for extorting Rs 2.7 crore in Karnataka

MANGALURU: Youth Congress leader Nizam Ibrahim and his associate Jitesh were arrested by Urwa police in Mangaluru on the charges of ‘blackmailing’ a businessman and ‘extorting’ Rs 2.77 crore by threatening to release his intimate photographs and videos.

According to the police, the accused subjected the businessman to sustained extortion over a period of nearly two years. The scheme allegedly began when Jitesh demanded Rs 35 lakh from the victim, threatening to make public intimate photographs and videos.

Fearing reputational damage, the businessman issued three cheques, two for Rs 10 lakh each and another for Rs 15 lakh. Investigators said Jitesh succeeded in withdrawing Rs 20 lakh, while the remaining Rs 15 lakh cheque could not be encashed due to insufficient funds in the victim’s account.

He subsequently visited the businessman’s residence and allegedly continued to pressure him for payment. As the demands escalated, the victim approached Nizam Ibrahim, who was employed in his company, seeking assistance. Police alleged that instead of helping the businessman, Nizam became part of the extortion racket.