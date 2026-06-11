15-year-old boy falls from third floor of school in Bidar, dies

BIDAR: A 15-year-old student died after falling from the third floor of a private school here on Wednesday. The deceased, Sameer (15), hailed from Shantinagar in Bidar and was a Class X student at Janseva Private School in LIC Colony. Preliminary reports stated that Sameer was rushed to a hospital after the fall, but succumbed to his injuries.

His family members alleged that he was constantly being harassed by certain school staff members, and he had informed his parents about it many times. They also alleged that the school authorities took the body for postmortem without informing them or obtaining their consent.

At BRIMS Hospital where the student’s body was kept, emotional scenes were witnessed as grieving family members demanded strict action against the school management and those responsible for the alleged harassment.

The family demanded a thorough inquiry into the circumstances leading to the student’s death. The New Town Police Station police registered a case and have started the investigation .