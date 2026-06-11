Hariprasad slams BJP over rejection of Meenakshi's RS papers, alleges ‘theft’ of RS chair, threat to democracy

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President BK Hariprasad on Wednesday hit out at the BJP after the nomination papers of Congress Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh Meenkashi Natarajan’s nomination papers were rejected by the returning officer.

Addressing the media for the first time after taking charge as state Congress chief, Hariprasad said that the BJP, which “stole votes all these years, has now stolen the Rajya Sabha chair.”

Calling the episode a “conspiracy”, Hariprasad held Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah responsible.

He alleged that the Election Commission of India and returning officers are hand in gloves with the BJP. He said such developments threaten democracy and violate constitutional norms. “They want to demolish democracy. They are working beyond Constitution. We condemn it strongly,’’ the Congress leader said.

Further, Hariprasad said this is not the first time that such things were happening. “We have seen similar attempts in Haryana, Jharkhand and other states. Earlier they stole votes, now they are stealing chairs. In the recent Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana, we had 37 votes.

We needed 31 votes. But we got 27 votes after four of our votes were declared invalid.

In 2016, we had 14 votes and all 14 votes were declared invalid and a BJP candidate was elected,” he rued.