Karnataka cabinet expansion moves to Delhi as CM Shivakumar, Congress high command weigh young faces

BENGALURU: With Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on a three-day visit to New Delhi, action on cabinet expansion has now shifted to the national capital.

According to informed sources, the Shivakumar cabinet is likely to be expanded only after the June 18 polls to the Rajya Sabha and seven MLC seats in Karnataka. Twenty berths are still vacant in the cabinet after Shivakumar took oath as CM recently along with 13 ministers.

There was also a message from the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, saying that young legislators be given a chance to enter the cabinet. This had kept seniors like HK Pail, TB Jayachandra (special representative of Karnataka government in Delhi) and others on tenterhooks.

According to sources, Shivakumar, who will attend several events in Delhi, including the NITI Aayog meeting, has carried a list of names of legislators to be made ministers.

Shivakumar met Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi on Wednesday evening.

He will stay in Delhi on Thursday as well and return to Bengaluru on Friday.

Scores of ministerial aspirants, including K Shadakshari, are camping in Delhi lobbying to be part of the Shivakumar cabinet.

As Ballari Rural MLA B Nagendra, an ST Nayaka leader, is unlikely to be made a minister for his alleged role in the ST Corporation scam, his close associate and Ballari City MLA Bharat Reddy has emerged as a frontrunner, sources added.