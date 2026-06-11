Karnataka CM Shivakumar convenes first major district review meet on June 13

BENGALURU: In his first significant outreach to the state’s district administration since taking charge, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has called a high-level ‘Parisheelana Sabhe’— review meeting of all deputy commissioners and CEOs of ZPs— at Vidhana Soudha on June 13.

The meeting is expected to focus on monsoon preparedness across Karnataka, review the progress of ongoing development works, assess the implementation of flagship government schemes, and ensure better coordination between revenue and panchayat wings at the district level.

Government officials said the CM is likely to issue clear, actionable directives on expediting infrastructure projects, strengthening rural development programmes, and ensuring effective utilisation of funds at the grassroots level. The participation of DCs, ZP CEOs and the police highlights the emphasis on integrated and seamless governance.

Political analysts see the meeting as a strong indicator of the high-speed governance style that Shivakumar intends to adopt.

“CM DKS is a man in a tearing hurry,” noted analyst BS Murthy. “He has initiated significant administrative changes in the past week, including appointing IPS officer Chandragupta as Intelligence Chief, Manish Moudgil as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister (Programme and Project Implementation), and repositioning the GBA Special Commissioner for Administration, Revenue and IT,” he added.

Murthy added that the timing of the district review meeting is strategic, especially with Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections due in August. “The CM is keen to make a visible impact on Bengaluru’s infrastructure and governance deliverables quickly,” he said.

“The meeting with all DCs and ZP CEOs is intended to lay down new SOPs and give firm directions on the expected speed of implementation of key schemes. He is on a mission to build his own set of trusted deputies who will deliver results,” Murthy observed.