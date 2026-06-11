Karnataka CM Shivakumar hints at streamlining Gruha Lakshmi scheme

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said the state government would weed out illegal beneficiaries from the Gruha Lakshmi guarantee scheme.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, the CM said that they are rechecking the system to ensure that benefits go to genuine beneficiaries and the right accounts. He, however, said the government has no intention to cut anyone’s benefits arbitrarily.

On the Gruha Jyothi guarantee, the Chief Minister pointed out that some individuals have up to six meters registered in their names and are using residential connections for commercial ventures such as shops set up on the lower floors of their homes. He said commercial spaces should take separate connections. He specified that if someone is a tenant, they can provide an affidavit to claim the scheme.

He said that he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. When asked about participating in the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday at which the PM is also taking part, Shivakumar said: “We are participating. On the day when I assumed office, the PM had said on ‘X’ that he will cooperate with everyone. Let’s see, we will work together. I’ll present my case there in the larger interest of the state... I know what Karnataka needs, what we have to present.”

He emphasised Bengaluru city’s importance on a global scale. “The world is looking at India through Bengaluru. After Delhi and Mumbai, Bengaluru is a major hub where people from all sections of society arrive, necessitating further infrastructure development across all sectors, including agriculture,” he said.