Karnataka CM Shivakumar meets Union Minister Khattar, seeks nod for city’s mobility projects

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urged the Centre to expedite approvals for several major infrastructure projects in Bengaluru, including the Metro Phase-3A, revised Phase-2 costs, a double-decker flyover integrated with Metro Phase-3 and Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors connecting Bengaluru with neighbouring cities.

The CM met Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday to discuss pending urban infrastructure proposals and submitted the request letter to him.

The letter sought early clearance for projects worth Rs 13,549.6 crore, submitted under the Centre’s Urban Challenge Fund (UCF). These include an elevated corridor project worth Rs 6,287 crore, nine new sewage treatment plants (STPs) at a cost of Rs 1,350 crore and two packages of the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) valued at Rs 5,912 crore.

Of these, the National Apex Committee has already approved six STPs at Madiwala, Bellandur, Kadubeesanahalli, Koramangala,Byramangala and Mylasandra, with central assistance of Rs 337.5 crore. Karnataka has requested approval for the remaining projects, for which central support of Rs 2,439.9 crore is being sought.

The CM also pressed for approval to proceed with the proposed double-decker structure on Metro Phase-3, featuring a road flyover at Level-1 and a Metro viaduct at Level-2 covering 37.1 km at an additional cost of Rs 9,700 crore to be fully funded by the state government.

He also sought Union approval for the revised cost of Metro Phase-2, which has risen from Rs 26,405.14 crore to Rs 40,425.02 crore and for Metro Phase-3A, a 37.8-km corridor from Sarjapur to Hebbal estimated at Rs 25,999 crore.

The letter sought approval for RRTS corridors linking Bengaluru with Mysuru, Kanakapura, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur and Kolar, similar to the rapid rail network being developed in the Delhi-NCR region. The state said these projects are critical for addressing Bengaluru’s growing mobility and congestion challenges.