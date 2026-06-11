Karnataka earns 423 crore from power sale in two months

BENGALURU: Minister for Energy and Tourism KJ George on Wednesday said the Power Company of Karnataka Limited (PCKL) earned Rs 423 crore from April till June 8 by selling electricity to the national grid at a rate of Rs 9.08 paise per unit.

“We were able to sell power worth Rs 423 crore from April and successfully managed the summer using energy optimisation. We purchased power at low-cost during the daytime and in the evening while generating excess power from hydro, thermal and other sources, which we sold to the national grid.

This is a great step towards the optimisation of power and reflects Karnataka’s strategic focus on efficient power generation, grid management and energy market participation,” George said after a meeting with energy department officials to take stock of the current situation and the monsoon preparedness. He said this measure showcased the state’s growing leadership in the energy sector.

A senior PCKL official said, “We purchase power when the cost is less and sell when the demand is high. The average purchase cost during the aforesaid period was Rs 6.54 and the price at which we sold power was between Rs 9 and Rs 10 per unit.

The power purchased was distributed during non-peak hours and the power generated from hydel and solar was sold during evening hours when the demand is high. The government has been selling power since the past three years. So the profit figures fluctuate. However, in these two-and-half months, a significant amount was earned.”

Detailing the energy demand and consumption during the past three fiscal years, George said Karnataka recorded a demand of 17,220 MW and consumption of 94,982 MW was recorded during 2023–24. The state saw a 24% growth due to drought conditions and increased power requirements.