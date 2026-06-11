Karnataka LoP Ashoka sees Rs 10k crore kickback in waste tender

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka on Wednesday alleged that the new Rs 39,000-crore tender for garbage clearance included a kickback of Rs 10,000 crore.

Instead of inviting tenders every year, this time a 30-year contract with a provision for a five-year extension has been awarded to Delhi’s MSWS Solutions Limited or its parent company Ramky, he told reporters here.

Currently, Rs 514 crore is spent annually on garbage collection and transportation in Bengaluru, Rs 380 crore on processing and disposal of garbage, and Rs 444 crore on salaries of 11,000 pourakarmikas, he said.

Ashoka and other BJP leaders from Bengaluru met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and submitted a memorandum to him seeking an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the Integrated Solid Waste Management tender process by BSWML.

He sought an independent and time-bound inquiry into the tender process, including relaxation of certain conditions that reportedly allowed the disqualified bidders to qualify.

The inquiry should start from the detailed project report stage itself -- revisions made to the DPR, tipping fee calculations, and approval of tender premiums, Ashoka said.

The BJP leaders said the decisions related to land acquisition and enhancement of compensation should also be probed. Seeking a thorough background check of Ramky’s operations in Karnataka, they said the company faced criticism over management of the landfill project at Mavallipura.