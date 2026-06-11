KIADB to digitise land acquisition, plot allotment processes

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) will digitise all stages of its operations, from land acquisition to industrial plot allotment, with the process set to be completed within 100 days, Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil said on Wednesday.

Chairing the second departmental progress review meeting at Khanija Bhavan, Patil directed officials to fast-track the digitisation exercise, describing it as a major reform aimed at improving transparency and ease of doing business.

Under the initiative, every industrial plot in Karnataka’s 224 industrial areas will be brought under an Integrated Land Management System being developed by the state’s e-Governance Department.

The platform will maintain 77 data fields for each plot, including allotments, investments, industries operating, employment generated, compensation to landowners, pending litigation and compliance timelines granted to investors.

Patil said the digital platform would enable instant access to records for investors and government agencies, eliminating dependence on physical files and reducing the role of intermediaries. He noted that poor record management in the past had resulted in a few cases of compensation being paid twice for the same parcel of land.

As part of the exercise, KIADB will scan and digitise thousands of records relating to plots in both existing and newly developed industrial areas. Officials have been directed to complete scanning of allotment records in older industrial estates within a month.

The digitised database will subsequently be integrated with the Rural Development Department’s e-Swathu platform, facilitating services such as e-Khata issuance and streamlining land-related transactions.