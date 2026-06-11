Mallikarjun Kharge, Pawan Khera and two others elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Karnataka

BENGALURU: AICC president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera were among the four candidates who were declared elected unopposed in the biennial elections to four seats from Karnataka on Thursday.

Kharge's position as the LoP in the Rajya Sabha is expected to remain unaffected.

Former union minister K Rahman Khan's son Mansoor Ali Khan and BJP leader M Nagaraja were also declared elected for a Rajya Sabha term of six years.

It will be a maiden entry into parliament for Khera, who had started his career as political secretary to former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit. He had worked closely with the war room of the Congress party ahead of its 2023 assembly polls campaign in Karnataka.

The elections were announced to fill four seats, with the same number of candidates filing nominations, resulting in an uncontested election and eliminating the need for polling on June 18. Assembly Secretary M K Vishalakshi subsequently declared the results.