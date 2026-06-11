Mallikarjun Kharge, Pawan Khera, two others elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Karnataka

BENGALURU: Three Congress candidates, including All-India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge, and one BJP nominee were declared elected unanimously to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka on Thursday.

Apart from Kharge, the other two Congress candidates elected are AICC media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera and the son of former Union minister K Rahman Khan, Mansoor Ali Khan. BJP’s Prof M Nagaraja was also declared elected.

All four members will have a full term of six years. The elections, to be held on June 18, were declared to fill four vacant seats.

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As only four candidates filed nominations, elections were not necessitated, and as a result, Assembly Secretary MK Vishalakshi declared the four candidates elected unanimously to the Upper House.

Khera, who was in Vidhana Soudha, told reporters that it was a matter of great pride for him. “It is a matter of great pride for me that I was given this opportunity by my leadership to serve the people of Karnataka through the Rajya Sabha seat here. I hope to do justice to all the aspirations. I also hope that the next time when I address you (media), I’ll try and speak in Kannada, which is a beautiful language,” he said, after receiving his election certificate.