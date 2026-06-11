Nalapad named key beneficiary as SIT files chargesheet in Karnataka Bitcoin scam

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee former president and Shantinagar MLA NA Haris’ son, Mohammed Haris Nalapad, has been chargesheeted in the Bitcoin scam.

On Wednesday, Home Minister Priyank Kharge said the police are conducting an impartial investigation and the names of BJP leaders too could emerge during the probe.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) filed the chargesheet before a court on May 20. It names Nalapad, serial hacker Srikrishna alias Sriki and Robin Khandelwal as accused. The chargesheet, however, is yet to be allocated a criminal case number.

The SIT reportedly stated that Nalapad was one of the key beneficiaries of the 60-odd Bitcoins allegedly stolen by Sriki.

Kharge told reporters, “ED has summoned him (Nalapad). He may appear before them today or another day. Otherwise, they will take legal action against him as per law. According to my information, several more names, including those of BJP leaders, may emerge. The police are conducting an impartial investigation. However, the central agencies are targeting specific individuals. Those who have committed wrongdoing must face punishment.”

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), which is also probing the scam, has summoned Nalapad for the third time to appear before it for questioning. But Nalapad is yet to do so.

Recently, ED conducted searches at Nalapad’s residence. The main accused in the scam Sriki, Khandelwal and Sunish Hegde were remanded to judicial custody last month.