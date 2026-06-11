Union Minister Jitendra Singh to open RISE conclave on June 13

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh will inaugurate the RISE Conclave, a two-day event organised by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), in Bengaluru on June 13.

The conclave, themed “Innovation and Entrepreneurship-Driven Growth for Viksit Bharat 2047”, will bring together stakeholders from research, industry and academia to showcase innovations, products and services, while fostering collaborations.

Three CSIR constituent laboratories are jointly organising the event, the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) and the Fourth Paradigm Institute (4PI).

“Research institutes under the Ministry of Science and Technology, industry leaders, startups, academia and students will participate in the conclave. More than 1,000 participants have already registered, and around 400 students are expected to attend on each of the two days,” said CSIR-NAL Director Dr Abhay A Pashilkar at a press conference on Wednesday.

NAL eyes Hansa-NG aircraft

NAL Director Dr Abhay A Pashilkar also shared an update on the Hansa-NG, the next-generation version of the indigenous two-seater, single-engine trainer aircraft being developed by NAL.

“More flying training organisations (FTOs) need to be established alongside aircraft production to ensure adequate pilot training capacity. Our goal is to produce 100 Hansa-NG aircraft, but more FTOs must come up so that around 400 pilots can be trained annually, which is the current industry requirement,” he said.