Will tackle shortage of doctors, staff: Karnataka Minister Khader

BENGALURU: To beat the shortage of medical staff in Karnataka, the state government has decided to conduct walk-in interviews and expedite recruitment.

In his first comprehensive review of the Health Department after assuming office, Health Minister UT Khader on Wednesday held a meeting lasting nearly five hours with senior officials, including District Health Officers (DHOs) and Chief Health Officers (CHOs), and announced a series of measures to address staff shortages and strengthen healthcare services across Karnataka.

Khader said detailed discussions were held on the implementation of health schemes, availability of medicines, staffing requirements and challenges faced by the department.

He said while Karnataka’s healthcare system has achieved significant progress, strengthening healthcare delivery at the grassroots level remains a priority. The minister said Karnataka is facing a shortage of 1,290 MBBS doctors, 924 specialists and 892 nurses.

To bridge the gap, the government has decided to conduct walk-in interviews and expedite recruitment. Applications can be submitted through the respective District Health Officers.

Khader said MBBS doctors with PG recruited under the programme would receive a monthly salary of Rs 1.1 lakh. He also announced incentives and postgraduate opportunities for doctors serving in government healthcare institutions. Contract employees who have performed well will be considered for permanent appointments.