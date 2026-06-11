Will tackle shortage of doctors, staff: Karnataka Minister Khader

BENGALURU: To beat the shortage of medical staff in Karnataka, the state government has decided to conduct walk-in interviews and expedite recruitment.
In his first comprehensive review of the Health Department after assuming office, Health Minister UT Khader on Wednesday held a meeting lasting nearly five hours with senior officials, including District Health Officers (DHOs) and Chief Health Officers (CHOs), and announced a series of measures to address staff shortages and strengthen healthcare services across Karnataka.
Khader said detailed discussions were held on the implementation of health schemes, availability of medicines, staffing requirements and challenges faced by the department.
He said while Karnataka’s healthcare system has achieved significant progress, strengthening healthcare delivery at the grassroots level remains a priority. The minister said Karnataka is facing a shortage of 1,290 MBBS doctors, 924 specialists and 892 nurses.
To bridge the gap, the government has decided to conduct walk-in interviews and expedite recruitment. Applications can be submitted through the respective District Health Officers.
Khader said MBBS doctors with PG recruited under the programme would receive a monthly salary of Rs 1.1 lakh. He also announced incentives and postgraduate opportunities for doctors serving in government healthcare institutions. Contract employees who have performed well will be considered for permanent appointments.
Pointing out that urban areas have relatively adequate medical personnel while rural and hilly regions continue to face shortages, the minister said the government plans to re-engage retired doctors up to the age of 70 on a contract basis. The government will recruit 400 nurses, 400 pharmacists and 400 laboratory technicians to strengthen healthcare facilities across the state.
The department is also preparing an action plan to tackle monsoon seasonal diseases. Local health officials and panchayat authorities have been instructed to intensify fogging operations and preventive measures in vulnerable areas.
The minister also reviewed preparedness for snakebite and monkey fever cases. Khader said hospitals have been instructed to maintain adequate snakebite medicine stocks, while private hospitals should provide free treatment.
Karnataka has reported around 16,000 snakebite cases. He said medicines received at government warehouses will undergo additional quality checks. Tenders for essential drugs have been issued, and alternative procurement options are being explored. He said he would raise concerns over rising medicine prices with the Union Health Minister.