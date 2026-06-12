Bengaluru–Tumakuru RRTS plan reignites debate over Metro extension

BENGALURU: The state government’s proposal to introduce a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) between Bengaluru and Tumakuru has reignited the debate over the planned Metro extension to neighbouring city.

Mobility experts noted that RRTS is better suited for longer inter-city travel and had previously argued it would be a more efficient solution than extending the Metro corridor.

Speaking to TNIE, Ashish Verma, convener of the Sustainable Transportation Lab at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), said, “Optimisation of correct public transport system in different contexts is must to ensure viability and usage of the system to be introduced.

While Metro suits best for urban corridors requiring many stations for access, long corridors like Bengaluru to Tumakuru are best suited for RRTS, which will help optimise travel time of commuters.”

Sanjeev Dyammanvar, an urban mobility expert, said, “Metro and RRTS are designed for different mobility needs. Metro networks are meant for urban travel, with closely spaced stations, frequent services and shorter journeys, where most passengers travel standing.”

He added that RRTS, on the other hand, is intended for intercity travel over distances of 50-100 km, offering speeds of up to 120 kmph, fewer stops, more seating, luggage space and passenger amenities.