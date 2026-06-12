Community protests, high-command pressure mark cabinet race under new Karnataka CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: With political dynamics within the ruling Congress party changing after DK Shivakumar took over as Chief Minister, leaders aspiring to join his cabinet have resorted to their own strategies. MLAs who identified with various camps are changing their tactics to convince the party high command to give them cabinet berths.

Supporters of former CM Siddaramaiah, including former minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and Dr HC Mahadevappa, have been exerting pressure on the high command by allegedly sponsoring protests by their communities. Mahadevappa’s supporters, under the aegis of ‘Karnataka Dalita Sangatanegala Okkoota’, held a rally at Freedom Park.

Religious head Jnanaprakasha Swami termed Mahadevappa a true Ambedkarite and insisted that the latter be made minister. He also raised the issue of a Dalit CM, saying many leaders have missed the opportunity, and warned that if the high command ignores Dalits, they will teach the Congress a lesson by defeating its candidates in all 224 assembly constituencies in 2028.

Meanwhile, Zameer’s supporters created a scene at Siddaramaiah’s residence Cauvery. They mobbed him, urging that he pressure the high command to favour Zameer. In a video which went viral, Siddaramaiah reportedly yelled at them, alleging that Zameer went against the high command, while referring to the latter’s alleged anti-party activities in the Davanagere South bypolls. The supporters, however, asked Siddaramaiah to advise Zameer to mend his ways.

According to sources, Siddaramaiah is unlikely to bat strongly for either HC Mahadevappa or Zameer. It is to be seen whether he will be able to push his economic adviser Basavaraja Rayareddy or Ramadurga MLA Ashok M Pattan into the cabinet, a senior Congress leader said.

The high command has asked Mahadevappa to work for the party organisation as his son Sunil Bose has become Chamarajanagar MP on the party ticket.