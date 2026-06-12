IN-SPACe opens LVM-3 ‘Bahubali’ tech to private sector to boost India’s heavy-lift launch market

BENGALURU: The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from private players to transfer technology of its Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3), popularly known as Bahubali for its lift of mass of 640 tonnes and its three stage rocket.

This is after IN-SPACe invited EOI for transfer of technology pertaining to PSLV. In September 2025, IN-SPACe and New Space India Ltd signed a technology transfer agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to transfer SSLV technology.

Scientists at ISRO, which developed the launch vehicle, call it the most versatile and highly dependable workhorse. LVM3-M6 was used for the Blue Bird-2 Mission, LVM3-M5 for the CMS-03 communication satellite launch and LVM3-M4 for the Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission.

IN-SPACe said on Thursday that taking cognizance of the expanding global space economy and the strategic need to significantly scale up launch frequencies, this technology transfer of LVM3 for end-to-end realisation, operation and commercialisation of launch vehicles by a private industry has been initiated.

It is aimed at Indian industries or consortia that have handled multi-disciplinary turn-key projects and keen on assimilating LVM3’s proven technology and offering commercial launch services to compete in the global heavy-lift satellite launch market.