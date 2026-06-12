IN-SPACe picks two Bengaluru startups for tech adoption fund

BENGALURU: The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) on Thursday said that it has selected three Indian startups, two of them from Bengaluru, for funding under its Technology Adoption Fund (TAF).

Bengaluru-based space startup Astrobase Space Technologies Private Ltd will develop a high thrust closed-cycle liquid rocket engine and SatSure Analytics India Private Ltd, a space analytics company, will build Dhaarini, a Large Earth Observation Model (LOM), to serve as India’s foundational AI platform for remote sensing applications.

IN-SPACe listed Hyderabad-based TM2SPACE Technologies Private Ltd to develop an indigenous AI-powered star tracker system for satellites, enabling the pointing accuracy required for high-resolution imaging and communication missions, a team from IN-SPACe said.

TAF will support the Indian space industry in absorbing, adapting and commercialising advanced space technologies. It also bridges the research and operational deployment gap.

Astrobase’s project is aimed at developing an 800 kN-class reusable liquid oxygen-LNG rocket engine with high efficiency and modular architecture for medium-to-heavy lift launch vehicles, serving as a commercial propulsion solution for next-generation launch systems and orbital stages.

SatSure’s project provides for diverse satellite and aerial datasets. The model will generate actionable insights for agriculture, infrastructure and disaster management, enabling data-driven decision-making.