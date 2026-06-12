JDS slams CM DK Shivakumar for converting heritage Kumara Krupa into official residence

BENGALURU: The JDS on Thursday criticised Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s decision to choose the heritage structure Kumara Krupa as his official residence and questioned the renovation works currently under way at the premises.

In an official post, the JDS said, “Kumara Krupa is the identity of Bengaluru. Shivakumar is using the 160-year-old heritage structure for his selfish interests. This is low and condemnable.”

The party further stated that despite the availability of the Cauvery and Anugraha buildings on the same premises, Shivakumar was attempting to destroy a part of history. “This is not just arrogance, but also the height of foolishness,” it said.

The JDS noted that the heritage building once served as the residence of Dewan K Sheshadri Iyer and had hosted Mahatma Gandhi during his stay in Bengaluru. It alleged that Shivakumar was seeking to fulfil a personal desire by converting the structure into his official residence.

“He is betraying history. Kumara Krupa is not someone’s personal property, but an integral part of our heritage. Instead of protecting it, he is damaging it, which is unfortunate,” the party said.

Demanding that the renovation work be stopped immediately, the JDS reiterated that the government should preserve the city’s heritage rather than alter it for personal use.

The New Indian Express, in a report published on June 10 titled “Kumara Krupa to be CM’s official residence”, had highlighted the historical significance of the heritage structure and the renovation works being undertaken at the site.