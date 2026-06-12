Karnataka CM DKS signals Delhi outreach, backs cooperative federalism at NITI meet

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI : In a significant departure from the approach adopted by his predecessor, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday travelled to New Delhi to participate in the 11th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signalling a more engagement-driven strategy towards the Centre.
The meeting, held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, focused on ‘Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat 2047’ and brought together CMs and senior policymakers to discuss human capital, employment, skills, health, and equitable development.
During his tenure, Siddaramaiah had joined other Congress Chief Ministers in boycotting certain meetings, alleging discrimination by the Centre in matters relating to fund allocation, fiscal federalism and state rights.
Addressing the gathering, Shivakumar strongly advocated the principle of “cooperative federalism,” arguing that the challenges posed by technological disruption, climate change and global competition could only be addressed through close cooperation between the Centre and the states.
“States are not merely implementing agencies but hubs of innovation and cumulative growth. The Government of India and the states must work as equal partners in designing solutions tailored to diverse regional realities,” he said.
Projecting Karnataka as a willing partner in the national development agenda, Shivakumar said the state remained fully committed to working with the Centre and other states to achieve the goal of a developed India by 2047.
The Chief Minister placed several key demands before the NITI Aayog and the Union Government. These included a one-time infrastructure grant for government schools and colleges to improve educational standards and bring them on par with private institutions, and a system of incentives for states that achieve measurable improvements in health, nutrition, education, skill development, employment generation and sustainability.
He also sought greater investments in technology, research and human capital to help states withstand global economic and geopolitical uncertainties. Shivakumar called for stricter enforcement of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) provisions by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to improve rural health and education infrastructure.
In a proposal aimed at addressing unemployment and skill gaps, he urged industries to provide three-year projections of their workforce requirements through a centralised national job portal with clearly defined skill parameters. Highlighting the need for balanced regional growth, Shivakumar stressed the importance of developing urban and regional economic centres beyond Bengaluru to generate quality employment opportunities across Karnataka.
He also sought special infrastructure grants for Bengaluru, citing the enormous pressure placed on the city by migration from across India. He renewed Karnataka’s demand for early approval of Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) corridors linking Bengaluru with Kolar, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Chikkaballapur.
Political analyst Prof PS Jayaramu said the Chief Minister’s approach reflected a commitment to constructive engagement rather than confrontation.
“It is gratifying to note that Shivakumar has adopted a constructive and positive attitude towards national and state development. This will strengthen the practice of cooperative federalism and may help Karnataka secure greater support from the Centre. Without compromising Congress’ political goals, he appears to be following a path similar to Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu in engaging with NITI Aayog and the Union Government,” he said.