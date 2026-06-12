Karnataka CM DKS signals Delhi outreach, backs cooperative federalism at NITI meet

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI : In a significant departure from the approach adopted by his predecessor, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday travelled to New Delhi to participate in the 11th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signalling a more engagement-driven strategy towards the Centre.

The meeting, held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, focused on ‘Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat 2047’ and brought together CMs and senior policymakers to discuss human capital, employment, skills, health, and equitable development.

During his tenure, Siddaramaiah had joined other Congress Chief Ministers in boycotting certain meetings, alleging discrimination by the Centre in matters relating to fund allocation, fiscal federalism and state rights.

Addressing the gathering, Shivakumar strongly advocated the principle of “cooperative federalism,” arguing that the challenges posed by technological disruption, climate change and global competition could only be addressed through close cooperation between the Centre and the states.

“States are not merely implementing agencies but hubs of innovation and cumulative growth. The Government of India and the states must work as equal partners in designing solutions tailored to diverse regional realities,” he said.

Projecting Karnataka as a willing partner in the national development agenda, Shivakumar said the state remained fully committed to working with the Centre and other states to achieve the goal of a developed India by 2047.