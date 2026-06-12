Karnataka CM Shivakumar seeks massive central aid, clearances for key infra projects

BENGALURU: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday and submitted a memorandum seeking urgent clearance and funding for several key state projects, including the Mekedatu reservoir, Upper Bhadra and Kalasa-Banduri Nala water projects, Bengaluru Metro expansion, Bengaluru Suburban Rail, Satellite Town Ring Road, and pending National Highway works.

Shivakumar requested the release of Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra project, Rs 2,860 crore in pending Finance Commission grants and a special infrastructure package of Rs 26,000 crore for Bengaluru. He also sought approval for Metro’s Phase-3A and revised Phase-2 costs, Bengaluru-Mumbai High-Speed Rail Corridor and Regional Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) corridors.

The CM also urged the Centre to expedite clearances for irrigation, transport and energy projects, establish an AIIMS in Raichur and provide dedicated financial support of Rs 25,000 crore annually for Kalyana Karnataka under Article 371(J).

Shivakumar, along with Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and submitted a memorandum seeking Rs 5,000 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), Rs 5,000 crore under the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF) for the Brand Bengaluru initiative, and Rs 3,500 crore under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) for 2026-27.