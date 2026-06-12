Karnataka Government makes 10 am check-in mandatory via Kartavya App with geo-tagged attendance

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has directed all its employees to mark attendance through the Karnataka Attendance Management System (KAMS) by 10am every day.

The system is enabled with geo-coordinates. Geographic coordinates are a numerical system used to pinpoint any exact location on Earth. This is to ensure that employees have come to office and logged in by 10am.

The planning manager of Human Resources Management System, Finance department, has issued a circular to all heads of departments, Drawing and Disburse officials, to verify and confirm the geo-coordinates of their respective offices. This is applicable to all government departments across the state. The responsibility has been given to officials of Group B and above to validate office location details. The move will ensure accurate attendance tracking and location-based verification of government offices. The same will be uploaded to the HRMS software.

E-governance authorities have included HRMS in the Kartavya app, which employees have to download. A senior Finance department employee, on condition of anonymity, said a biometric attendance system was there earlier, but was not effective as many wouldn’t come on time, or other issues. At some places, they even removed the biometric machine, citing it to be under repair and would come to office at their own time. With the geo-coordinates, they cannot sign their attendance from any place. It captures real time so a staffer has to be in office to login before 10am.

“It was done on pilot basis in the Health department. Now all departments across the state will implement it,’’ the official said.

Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh directed every staffer, including officials, to be in office by 10am and register under the Kartavya application developed by the e-Governance department. She warned that a report would be sent on those who do not mark attendance on this app.

Soon after he took charge, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had at his first meeting with senior officials, insisted that government staff be present on time every day.