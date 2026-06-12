Karnataka rolls out free bus travel for all students, orders refunds for passes already bought

BENGALURU: The state government has ordered the distribution of free bus passes to all school and college students travelling on buses operated by the four road transport corporations, with immediate effect, along with refund for already issued passes.

According to a government order issued on Thursday, the scheme will cover students travelling on buses operated by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC).

The order follows the Cabinet’s decision earlier this month to extend the free bus pass facility to all students in the state. The government has estimated the annual cost of the scheme at Rs 286.08 crore, apart from an additional Rs 15 crore towards processing charges and accident relief fund contributions, which will be borne by the government.

Students can apply for the passes online through the Seva Sindhu portal from schools, colleges or any other location. Existing eligibility criteria, including educational qualification requirements, distance limits and validity periods, will continue to apply.

The government has also directed transport corporations to refund the full amount collected from students who purchased bus passes before the scheme came into force. The refunds must be completed within 15 days. Between May 30 and June 9, 19,792 concessional student passes had already been issued by the four transport corporations.

The order also extends the benefit to Karnataka residents studying in educational institutions located in neighbouring states and students residing in border areas of neighbouring states who are enrolled in institutions within Karnataka.