KAS officer booked for releasing relief flouting rules

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police have registered an FIR against KAS officer Tejas Kumar N for allegedly releasing Rs 13.19 crore as compensation through the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) in violation of rules.

Kumar is now Shivamogga Forest Division’s manager (PSO). Earlier, he was with KIADB as special land acquisition officer.

According to the FIR filed by Rupesh Kumar L, a resident of Maruthi Seva Nagar and an employee of a private firm, a civil dispute over ownership of 1,000.06 sqm of a 15-gunta plot bearing survey No 53/1 in Maruthi Seva Nagar has been pending between the families of Narayanaswamy and Lakshminarayana, the complainant’s father. The matter is also pending before the high court.

Meanwhile, KIADB acquired the land in 2024 for the K-RIDE project. Kumar, in his capacity as special land acquisition officer, initiated acquisition proceedings for 1,000.06 sqm. Lakshminarayana objected to the proceedings and submitted documents claiming ownership rights over the land.

The complaint alleges that before the court could pass an order on the ownership of the land, Kumar facilitated release of Rs 13,19,52,917 to Narayanaswamy as compensation based on forged documents.

A Lokayukta officer said irregularities were found in the compensation disbursement process during the preliminary inquiry. Based on the inquiry findings, the government’s permission to prosecute Kumar was sought. After receiving approval, the Lokayukta police registered an FIR against Kumar and one K Narayanaswamy on May 25.

The case was registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act along with charges of forgery, criminal breach of trust, and other offences. The officer said the police conducted searches at the residences of Narayanaswamy and other beneficiaries who received compensation.

In January, the Lokayukta police raided the properties of Kumar in Bengaluru and other places and unearthed Rs 26.55 crore worth assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.