Polluted Tungabhadra river raises concern among Hampi locals

HAMPI : River Tungabhadra near the historic Virupaksha Temple in Hampi has come under scrutiny for increasing pollution, with local residents and environmental activists blaming inadequate maintenance by the district administration.

According to local residents, tourists and pilgrims visiting the temple frequently take a holy dip in the river and discard clothes, ritual materials and other waste on the riverbank. The accumulation of the garbage has sparked concerns over sanitation and environmental degradation.

Residents alleged that the authorities have failed to conduct regular cleaning, allowing waste to pile up at one of Hampi’s most visited locations. They said the situation has worsened in recent months despite repeated appeals to the administration.

Environmental activists warned that the pollution is not only affecting the river ecosystem but also damaging the image of Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, that attracts thousands of visitors every year.

Virupakshi V Hampi, President of the Villages Welfare Association under HWHAMA, expressed concern over the issue and urged the authorities to take immediate corrective measures.

“The Tungabhadra river is an integral part of Hampi’s heritage and culture. The increasing pollution near the Virupaksha Temple is alarming. The administration must ensure regular cleaning of the riverbanks, install adequate waste disposal facilities and create awareness among tourists and pilgrims to maintain cleanliness. Protecting the river is essential for preserving Hampi’s ecological and cultural legacy,” he said.