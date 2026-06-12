Private financier damages house over interest payment failure in Karnataka

GADAG : The staff members of a micro finance company on Wednesday evening demolished the house of a person for delaying interest payment. They also damaged the CCTV system, forcing the family members to leave the premises in fear.

The incident took place at Abhinav Extension Area of Kalasapur Road in Gadag town. The house owner, Kotesh Bagali, had taken loans from a financial company in Gadag and failed in repayment. On this, Srikant, the financier, hired an earth mover and demolished the compound.

A member of the Bagali family said a finance company forcibly took two blank cheques and the staff were demanding more money than they have given. The person said the financiers threatened him with weapons, and the family members sent the women and kids to another town in fear.

This is one of several cases involving meter interest, most of which are going unnoticed in the district. Police officials have also told people to inform people when they face harassment. On Wednesday, the officials warned many rowdy sheeters not to indulge in any activities.

Kotesh Bagali said, “Jeevan, a financier, asked for money last week and when I said I was not in town, he and others came to my house and brought two blank cheques and threatened my family members. They are asking for more interest. We want justice. They have damaged the TV, CCTV, bike and demolished our compound wall using an earth mover.”

A police official said that they have registered a case and the investigation is under process.