RDPR Minister Khandre urges Union government to increase wage-sharing ratio

BENGALURU: Karnataka RDPR and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar Khandre has urged the Union Government to increase the wage-sharing ratio under the new Viksit Bharat Gram Jeevan Mission (VBGJM), to at least 80:20. He said the new scheme mandates 60:40, putting pressure on state governments.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Khandre said that under MGNREGA, introduced by the UPA government in 2006, the Centre bore 90% of wage costs, while states contributed the remaining 10%. However, under the new VBGJM scheme to be implemented from July 1, the Centre has proposed a 60:40 funding ratio.

This will be burden on states, the minister said, demanding that the Centre either continue the 90:10 ratio or raise it to at least 80:20. Khandre also criticised the proposal to deny employment for 60 days annually. He said this was neither reasonable nor justifiable.

“In this time where more mechanisation is used in agriculture, many in rural areas, workers are finding difficult to find jobs and they depend on this employment schemes for their livelihood.” he added.

Khandre said he would raise these concerns at the meeting of state Rural Development Ministers, that will be chaired by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on June 28 and 29. Minister also stated that the Centre should not restrict states to specific types of works under the new scheme.