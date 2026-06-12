Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay offers prayers at Kollur Mookambika temple

MANGALURU: Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay visited the renowned Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple in Udupi district and offered prayers on Friday.

CM Vijay is the third CM of Tamil Nadu, after late M G Ramachandran and the late J Jayalalithaa, to visit Kollur temple while in office.

A large number of supporters gathered outside Kollur, raising slogans in favour of Vijay. A few of his fans climbed over the trees and buildings to get a glimpse of him despite heavy rain.

Udupi district police beefed up security in and around the temple to manage the crowd, and resorted to mild lathi charges to disperse them.