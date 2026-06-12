Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay offers special prayers at Kollur Mookambika temple amid fan frenzy

UDUPI: Tamil Nadu chief minister C. Joseph Vijay visited the renowned Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple in Udupi district and offered special pooja to seek blessings of Goddess Mookambika amid tight security sparking massive fan frenzy on Friday. CM Vijay is the third CM of Tamil Nadu after late M G Ramachandran and the late J Jayalalithaa to visit Kollur temple while in office.

A large number of supporters gathered outside Kollur temple raising slogans in favor of CM Vijay. Some fans climbed over the trees and buildings to get a glimpse of their favorite hero despite heavy rain. He arrived at the Kollur temple at around 3.30pm and offered special pooja. He offered a silver sword weighing 1.6kg to Goddess Mookambika and a consecrated thread was tied to his wrist, a symbol of protection. He spent about 30 minutes at the temple. Later the temple authorities felicitated him.

Udupi district police beefed up security in and around the temple. The police resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

There was no reduction in the overall darshan time available to devotees. Instead of the routine closure from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm, the temple remained closed from 2 pm to 4 pm on Friday owing to CM Vijay's visit.

As he departed from the temple, he moved beyond usual security protocol and drove himself and headed to a guest house nearby. After resting for 15 minutes, he took over the wheels again and drove till Mangaluru airport where some of his fans posed for a selfie and he headed back.