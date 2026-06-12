With lowest C-section rates, Dakshina Kannada defies state’s surgery surge

MANGALURU: At a time when Karnataka is witnessing a sharp rise in Caesarean section (C-section) deliveries, Dakshina Kannada has emerged as one of the districts with the lowest rates of surgical births at both government and private hospitals, according to data from the Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) portal.

The district recorded a C-section rate of 39% in government hospitals during 2025-26, unchanged from the previous year and slightly below the state average of 40%.

In private hospitals too, Dakshina Kannada reported a rate of 39%, among the lowest in Karnataka and significantly below the state average of 64%.

The contrast is striking when compared with districts reporting much higher rates. In government hospitals, Chitradurga recorded the highest C-section rate at 81%, followed by Chikkamagaluru and Chamarajanagar (75% each), Gadag and Bagalkote (74%), and Hassan (73%). In private hospitals, Chitradurga again topped the list with 81%, followed by Tumakuru (80%), Vijayapura (79%), Chikkamagaluru (75%) and Gadag (74%).

Dakshina Kannada District Health Officer (DHO) Dr H.R. Thimmayya attributed the district’s relatively low rate to increased awareness among expectant mothers, improved healthcare services and better monitoring of pregnancies.

“Regular antenatal check-ups, counselling and timely follow-up have helped promote normal deliveries wherever medically feasible. Greater awareness among families has also contributed to reducing unnecessary surgical interventions,” he said.