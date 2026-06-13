65-year-old Karnataka man rescued after overnight search in Belagavi forest

BELAGAVI: A coordinated overnight search operation by the Forest Department and villagers of Hemmadaga successfully rescued a 65-year-old man who had gone missing in the dense forests of the Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary in Khanapur taluk.

The missing villager, Hemmanna Madar, a resident of Hemmadaga village, had ventured into the forest on June 10 to graze his cattle. While the cattle returned home by evening, Madar failed to return, triggering concern among family members and villagers.

The situation was particularly alarming as the Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary is known to be home to several wild animals, including tigers, leopards, bears, and Indian gaurs.

Forest officials immediately launched a large-scale search operation and officials discovered that Madar had lost his way while returning to the village and took shelter beneath a large rock near Malki Farm near Dongargaon road.