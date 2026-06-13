Clear Karnataka’s pending projects, CM DK Shivakumar to Union Minister CR Patil

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday appealed to Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil to grant clearances for the state's pending projects.

Shivakumar and Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy met Patil in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum seeking approval for the state's pending projects, including Mekedatu balancing reservoir.

In the memorandum, the CM said, "Karnataka has the second largest dryland in the country after Rajasthan. The state government is committed to enhancing agricultural production, boosting farmers' income and ensuring a reliable supply of water for irrigation."

On the Mekedatu project, he said the apex court dismissed the miscellaneous applications of Tamil Nadu on November 13, 2025. It is for the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Central Water Commission (CWC) to take a decision on allowing the Mekedatu project. The apex court recently dismissed the review petition of Tamil Nadu.

"As CWMA has asked CWC to appraise the project, we request the Union government to ensure expeditious clearance to it," Shivakumar said. The Union government is yet to notify the Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal-II (KWDT-II) award in the gazette though it was delivered over a decade ago.