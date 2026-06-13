CM DK Shivakumar seeks Centre’s help to strengthen police, security infrastructure

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide Central support for enhancing the state’s police capabilities and security infrastructure.

During a meeting in New Delhi, Shivakumar submitted a memorandum highlighting several key proposals aimed at modernising Karnataka Police and improving overall law and order infrastructure.

The CM requested the prestigious ‘President’s Colour’ award for the Karnataka State Police. The proposal, submitted to the Centre on May 8, 2024, is still under consideration. Shivakumar emphasised that the state police deserves this highest honour for its service.

Shivakumar also sought early approval for the creation of two additional India Reserve Battalions (IRBs) in Vijayanagara and Bengaluru South (formerly Ramanagara) districts at an estimated cost of Rs 243.87 crore. He submitted a fresh proposal in February 2025 for the same.

Other major demands include, Rs 280 crore under the ASUMP scheme for establishing Command and Control Centres in four major cities, upgradation of CCTV cameras in police stations at a cost of Rs 278.26 crore, Rs 258.53 crore for modernising police training institutions as per BPR&D guidelines, Rs 20 crore for prison modernisation, permission to utilise CSR funds for police-related activities by including them under Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013, setting up of a dedicated Karnataka Cyber Crime Control and Coordination Unit at an estimated investment of Rs 360 crore to tackle rising cyber threats.

The CM also requested an extension for implementing Rule 52-A of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, in the state.